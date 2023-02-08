Since no one wants to speak up ..WELL BY ALL MEANS... allow me :)

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"Due Dilligence"... sorry man. Lol. Yeah... ima say something.... becuz that's what we are supposed to do. And im here becuz I ain't leaving. Dress up like a duck and ima call ya one... and sure we can all discern reality right? Becuz that's gonna be the response to this. I should know someone is kidding or just... just what? Gtfoh w that man. This ain't rhe time for jokes. And it ain't funny. Anyone laughing...?
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