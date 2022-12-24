davidwhitehead Cult of The Medics Chapter Nine
David Whitehead @dwtruthwarriorhttps://www.rokfin.com/dwtruthwarrior
https://www.rokfin.com/post/113926/FILM-PREMIER--The-Beginning-Of-The-End-Cult-Of-The-Medics-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRjukucXpfRn/
https://rumble.com/v21ychb-film-premier-the-beginning-of-the-end-cult-of-the-medics.html
FILM PREMIER - The Beginning Of The End (Cult Of The Medics)
"There is something above us..."
- Illuminati
+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR +http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics
This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes. This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution to help sponsor this project if you see its value:
https://www.cultofthemedics.com/donate
Catch up on the first 8 chapters here FREE: https://cultofthemedics.com
Chapter Nine Full MP4 Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/av46uhapg6wi2r7/CHAPTER%20NINE%20FULL.mp4?dl=0
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.