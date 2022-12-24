Create New Account
davidwhitehead Cult of The Medics Chapter Nine
David Whitehead @dwtruthwarriorhttps://www.rokfin.com/dwtruthwarrior

https://www.rokfin.com/post/113926/FILM-PREMIER--The-Beginning-Of-The-End-Cult-Of-The-Medics-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SRjukucXpfRn/

https://rumble.com/v21ychb-film-premier-the-beginning-of-the-end-cult-of-the-medics.html


FILM PREMIER - The Beginning Of The End (Cult Of The Medics)

"There is something above us..."

- Illuminati


+ RISE ATTIRE'S OFFICIAL SIGNATURE SERIES LINE OF APPAREL FOR CULT OF THE MEDICS, BY DW TRUTHWARRIOR +http://riseattireusa.com/cultofthemedics


This is the culmination of 15 years of research that I am presenting in several episodes. This project is on-going and all-encompassing, and it's important that it's out there. Therefore, I am releasing this project for free. You can share, download, re-upload, clip, and reference. All I ask is that you credit where credit is due, and make a small financial contribution to help sponsor this project if you see its value:

https://www.cultofthemedics.com/donate


Catch up on the first 8 chapters here FREE: https://cultofthemedics.com


Chapter Nine Full MP4 Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/av46uhapg6wi2r7/CHAPTER%20NINE%20FULL.mp4?dl=0

freedomvaccinescensorshippandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemicoverwhelmedfilmyourhospitalemptyhospitalscurfewsthegreatresetdancingnursescovidmandatesvaccinemandatestiktoknursesthenewnormalfullcapacity

