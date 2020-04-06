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Understanding the Crooked Media: This allows you to always know their narrative.
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0 view • April 06, 2020
Breaking down the crooked media and their fear of succees with the drug: Hydroxychloroquine. They know that it works, and are fearing millions of people buying this drug as a prophylactic...They would rather people be afraid of the virus and run to the hospital to receive medical care and then mysteriously die with the use of a ventilator.
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