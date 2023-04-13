NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 04/13/2023

We have another company that has been an icon for Americana for 150 years, suddenly going woke, just days after Bid Light did. These companies have dropped all pretense of wanting what their base wants, and is going Woke, ad when you Go Woke, You Go Broke. When will they learn they can't continue doing this while staying a successful company? I am not sure of this, but boycotting these companies is the best we can do now.
