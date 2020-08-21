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The Spiritual Death of The West | Michael Walsh and Stefan Molyneux
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19 views • August 21, 2020
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"Without an understanding and appreciation of the culture we seek to preserve and protect, the defense of Western civilization is fundamentally futile; a culture that believes in nothing cannot defend itself, because it has nothing to defend. The past not only still has something to tell us, but it also has something that it must tell us. In this profound and wide-ranging historical survey, Michael Walsh illuminates the ways that the narrative and visual arts both reflect and affect the course of political history, outlining the way forward by arguing for the restoration of the Heroic Narrative that forms the basis of all Western cultural and religious traditions. Let us listen, then, to the angels of our nature, for better and worse. They have much to tell us, if only we will listen."
Michael Walsh is a journalist, screenwriter and author of many books including “The Devil's Pleasure Palace: The Cult of Critical Theory and the Subversion of the West” and “The Fiery Angel: Art, Culture, Sex, Politics, and the Struggle for the Soul of the West.”
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4116/the-spiritual-death-of-the-west-michael-walsh-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4116-the-spiritual-death-of-the-west-michael-walsh-and-stefan-molyneux
"Without an understanding and appreciation of the culture we seek to preserve and protect, the defense of Western civilization is fundamentally futile; a culture that believes in nothing cannot defend itself, because it has nothing to defend. The past not only still has something to tell us, but it also has something that it must tell us. In this profound and wide-ranging historical survey, Michael Walsh illuminates the ways that the narrative and visual arts both reflect and affect the course of political history, outlining the way forward by arguing for the restoration of the Heroic Narrative that forms the basis of all Western cultural and religious traditions. Let us listen, then, to the angels of our nature, for better and worse. They have much to tell us, if only we will listen."
Michael Walsh is a journalist, screenwriter and author of many books including “The Devil's Pleasure Palace: The Cult of Critical Theory and the Subversion of the West” and “The Fiery Angel: Art, Culture, Sex, Politics, and the Struggle for the Soul of the West.”
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dkahanerules
PJ Media: http://www.pjmedia.com/columnist/michael-walsh
The Fiery Angel: http://www.fdrurl.com/the-fiery-angel
The Devil's Pleasure Palace: http://www.fdrurl.com/devils-pleasure-palace
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
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Amazon Affiliate Links
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