© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HD View of Successful Test Launch of Russia's Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile was held today at Plesetsk Cosmodrome from a Silo launcher. 042022
Follow
1
Share
Report
81 views • April 21, 2022
More details were added on the video, I uploaded and shared just before this one.
Successful launch of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile was held today at Plesetsk Cosmodrome from a silo launcher.
Successful launch of Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile was held today at Plesetsk Cosmodrome from a silo launcher.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.