How Many Kleptocratic Groups Like Everbright Exist, Stealing the Wealth From the Chinese People?

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https://gnews.org/post/prwg0a83
In China, 85% the net clean wealth gained is used in the government. Only 20-30% is used for the people. However, in the Europe and the U.S., 68% is used to the people; and 20-30% is used to the government. Think about it. The actual costs on the government. In Taiwan, is 70 % on the people. The cost of government is 5-10%