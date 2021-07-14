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Too Dumb To Realize The Song Is "We SHALL Overcome" Texas Democrats Give Cringeworthy Rendition ‘We WILL Overcome’ on Capital Hill (2021-7-13)
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70 views • July 14, 2021
Skipping work to take a private jet maskless with beers is bad enough, but the Texas Democrats took their antics to another level today. At a press conference on Capitol Hill, Texas Democrats vowed to stay out of Texas to kill the voting bill. Texas House Democratic Caucus Chairman Chris Turner told the crowd, “Our intent is to stay out and kill this bill this session.”
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