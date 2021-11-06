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Cops for COVID Truth - Interview with Alexander Cooney
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111 views • November 06, 2021
Description from Reignite Democracy Australia
Monica speaks with Former Senior Constable Alexander Cooney, who was one of the first officers in Australia to question the force's response to COVID and the enforcement of unjust laws and restrictions, knowing it would cost him his job because it did.
Alexander is now a whistleblower for NSW Police who also works to repair the relationship between the Police and the Public.
Their telegram - https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
Monica speaks with Former Senior Constable Alexander Cooney, who was one of the first officers in Australia to question the force's response to COVID and the enforcement of unjust laws and restrictions, knowing it would cost him his job because it did.
Alexander is now a whistleblower for NSW Police who also works to repair the relationship between the Police and the Public.
Their telegram - https://t.me/copsforcovidtruth
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