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The Cabal's Most Precious Resource Is The "Narrative"!! Misinformation Is Very Dangerous!! Freedom News Network
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417 views • February 09, 2021
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Misinformation, Fake News, Civil War, Mainstream Media, MSM, Globalists, Global Control, Tyranny, Big Tech Censorship, We The People, Great Reset,
Dark Winter, The UN, CCP, Election Fraud, Stop The Steal, Trump Wins, 2020 Election, Election Interference, Marxists, Radical Leftists, The Republic, 2nd Amendment Enactment, Insurrection Act, Mass Civil Unrest
Sources:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html#
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html#
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-09-china-soros-gates-plot-to-dictate-science.html
Intro Music: Bensound.com
The preparedness experts at My Patriot Supply are the ONLY folks I trust.
Help Support The Channels So We Can Keep Bringing You The Content You Need To See!!! : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/whatif1137
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=36473682&;fan_landing=true
Visit Our Website For Up to Date News You Wont Get Anywhere Else:
https://www.whatifthishappened.net/
Misinformation, Fake News, Civil War, Mainstream Media, MSM, Globalists, Global Control, Tyranny, Big Tech Censorship, We The People, Great Reset,
Dark Winter, The UN, CCP, Election Fraud, Stop The Steal, Trump Wins, 2020 Election, Election Interference, Marxists, Radical Leftists, The Republic, 2nd Amendment Enactment, Insurrection Act, Mass Civil Unrest
Sources:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html#
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html#
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-11-09-china-soros-gates-plot-to-dictate-science.html
Intro Music: Bensound.com
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