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COLOR OF LAW Section 242 Title 18 presented by DIANA LENSKA
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47 views • March 31, 2021
ALL Executive Orders and Mandates that strip you of your CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ILLEGAL! "WHY" are you continuing to accept the agenda of your enslavement and obeying the NWO corporation of the illegal United States of America? 60% OF SMALL BUSINESS IS ALREADY GONE FOREVER! YOU NEED TO IN LARGE NUMBERS UNITE AND "ALL AT ONCE", JUST OPEN YOUR BUSINESS!" For documents and forms to file for violation of Color of Law under Section 242 Title 18 contact us at:
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