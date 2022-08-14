Anne Heche death hoax?

I have ZERO INTEREST in Hollywood types or celebrity ... but this is intriguing.



Anne Heche was one Ellen Degenerate's (sic) former lesbian paramours.



She is said to have died in this firey vehicle accident. They put her on the guerney with shrouded cover. She must have known she was supposed to be dead. She made an eyewitness gesture to show she was alive, so SHE ROSE UP on the stretcher. (CERTAINLY DIDN'T LOOK CLOSE TO DYING AT THIS POINT).



The news readers didn't know who the victim was. They referred to her as he.



Just like that, she disappeared into the ambulance and she was later pronounced dead.



She had produced a controversial program, yet to air. In Hollywood child abduction involves Adrenochrome and sometimes eating the bodies prepared at special cannibal restaurants in Los Angeles. They prepare sacrificed abductees roasted banquet style on large silver platters with crackling skin, tied in fetal positions. We'll spare you the horrific images.



The practice and restaurants are common knowledge amongst demonic Hollywood celebrities.



If lucky, Heche might have got a pass and is now with the Jew Mosssad agent, Jeff Epstein.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/anne-heche-declared-brain-dead-after-fiery-car-crash-is-evaluated-as-potential-organ-donor/ar-AA10BElG



Source @Augusto’s Helicopter Tours