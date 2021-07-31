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Stew Peters and David Martin Clip - What will They do When the People Find Out
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231 views • July 31, 2021
A glimpse into what is coming. The full interview can be found here: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
Dr. Martin has asked us to get his dossier and videos into the hands of Attorney Generals & U.S. Attorneys (State District Attorneys). They are the only ones with the power to charge these criminals with felonies. Together we will find one with nerves of steel willing to fight for justice!
Fauci
Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: https://bit.ly/3kKac0y
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
Thank you everyone for joining the fight!
Dr. Martin has asked us to get his dossier and videos into the hands of Attorney Generals & U.S. Attorneys (State District Attorneys). They are the only ones with the power to charge these criminals with felonies. Together we will find one with nerves of steel willing to fight for justice!
Fauci
Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: https://bit.ly/3kKac0y
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
Thank you everyone for joining the fight!
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