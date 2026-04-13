Percentage Thresholds in the White Ethnostate: Safe Zones, Warning Levels, and Emergency Metrics

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This framework outlines demographic zones for maintaining cultural stability in homogeneous societies, categorizing population percentages into safe, warning, danger, and emergency levels. It emphasizes flexibility based on geography and history, providing benchmarks for policy and governance to preserve identity without rigid enforcement.
Read the essay and view supporting resources https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/percentage-thresholds-in-the-white
#WhiteEthnostate #DemographicThresholds #CulturalStability #IdentityPreservation #HomogeneityZones
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