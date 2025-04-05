How Can Faith Save You? | The Pipeline Between God and the Sinner

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is faith really enough to save a person? Or do you have to do more?
In this episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the means of justification—faith—with powerful scriptures and relatable examples. From Romans 5.1 to John 3.14–16, you’ll discover that we are not saved by seeing, feeling, or working... but by believing.
📖 “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” —Romans 5.1
🙌 You’ll learn:
What it truly means to be justified by faith
Why faith is like a pipeline bringing grace to the sinner
How the bronze serpent in the wilderness points to Christ on the cross
Why salvation is not earned—it’s received, like a gift
How believing alone brings eternal life (John 3.14–16)
💧 Just like a pipeline brings water into your home, faith brings justification from God’s heart to yours. It’s not about how strong you are—it’s about who you trust.
🙏 If you’ve ever doubted your salvation, wondered if faith is enough, or feared you had to do more—this devotion will set you free.
📢 Share this video with someone who needs encouragement in their walk with Christ or someone ready to receive salvation today.
00:00Introduction and Greeting
00:38Understanding Justification
00:55Norman J Clayton's Song Reflection
02:06Means of Justification: By Faith
05:03Faith Illustrated Through Scripture
06:57The Serpent on the Pole: A Lesson in Faith
11:10The Pipeline Analogy
12:07Invitation to Salvation
12:46Closing Remarks and Gratitude