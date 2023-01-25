Dr. Ryan Cole – Under the lens of scrutiny: A new view for medicine and public health

Support the Norwegian Doctors Alliance via PayPal: [email protected] or Vipps: #744027Alternative ways to donate: https://www.nlhf.no/stott-oss/

“Do No Harm” – The Oslo International Conference – 19 November 2022

In the Wake of the Covid-19 Crisis





Bringing back sanctity and sanity to public health interventions, healthcare practice and health research





We have entered in a new age of government led authoritarianism under the guise of biosecurity and with an unprecedented censorship of scientific debate threatening the very premise for public health and the sanctity of healthcare practice.





This international conference will address, not only the challenges, but also new opportunities arising out of the "Covid Crisis".





Speaker:

Ryan Cole, MD

Clinical Pathologist, CEO & Medical Director Cole Diagnostics, Boise, Idaho, USA





Ryan Cole is double board-certified pathologist with specialist training from the Mayo Clinic with special expertise in immunology and virology.





As Founder and Clinical Director of Cole Diagnostics – an independent medical pathology lab, serving clinicians throughout Idaho and beyond – Ryan Cole has examined over 500,000 cases in his extensive 26 years of patient-focused practice.





As a strong, outspoken voice for integrity in medicine, he has testified in the United States Senate, multiple State Legislatures, and has appeared on countless national and international media programs and presented lectures throughout the United States and Worldwide.





Ryan is a board member of the Independent Doctors of Idaho, Pan American Alliance for Life, Unity Against Covid, Pandemic Health Alliance and was elected as the physician to the Idaho Central District Health board (guiding one million citizens) and is also a founding member of the Global Covid Summit.





About us:

Norwegian Doctors and Healthcare Workers' Alliance (NLHF: Norske Leger og Helsearbeideres Fellesforbund) – A new Medical Association with the purpose of bringing back Medical Ethics to public health interventions, healthcare practice and health research.





