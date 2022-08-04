Gravitas Chinese military surrounds Taiwan with military drills

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WION
Aug 3, 2022 Responding to Nancy Pelosi's visit, China has planned four days of military drills in areas encircling Taiwan. Beijing is calling this "targeted military operations". Palki Sharma tells you how China's actions have raised the risk of conflict.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rrwdZpWI8K8