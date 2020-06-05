Ask Doctor Kaufman MD

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Dr Kaufman once again will answer your questions Live.
FOR NEXT WEEKS QUESTIONS SEND THEM TO andrewkaufmanmd.com/RFB
TO SET UP A CONSULT WITH DR. KAUFMAN GO HERE: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
WHAT REALLY MAKES YOU ILL DAWN LESTER DAVID PARKER https://www.amazon.com/What-Really-Ma...