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‘Experimental bio-warfare’: Melbourne anti-vax protesters condemn COVID vaccine
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130 views • February 22, 2021
Sky News Australia, February 20, 2021

Anti-vax protesters in Melbourne described the coronavirus vaccine as “experimental bio-warfare” during a rally which resulted in at least 20 arrests.

Victoria Police revealed 15 people will receive penalty notices for breaching health directions and another five have been charged with resisting arrest, hindering police and refusing to provide details.

Authorities have urged Australians to ignore conspiracy theories and misinformation spread by anti-vaxxers who gathered across the country yesterday to protest the national COVID-19 vaccine rollout set to begin on Monday.

Thousands marched in all major cities with more peaceful protests taking place in Brisbane and Sydney.

https://www.youtube.com/user/SkyNewsAustralia/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcr5-06X5h4
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protestvaccineaustraliamelbournecovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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