Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2024 will be a rejection of the Biden administration: Victor Davis Hanson
channel image
NewsClips
3696 Subscribers
338 views
Published 21 hours ago

Victor Davis Hanson and former Trump deputy assistant secretary of defense Elbridge Colby discuss how the left’s idea of ‘normal’ has set America on a path of destruction on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Keywords
current eventsdestructionrejectionbiden administrationelection 2024

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket