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This Week in Internet Censorship: Glenn Greenwald Resigns over Censorship of Biden Article
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20 views • October 30, 2020
A short video mostly about Glenn Greenwald's resignation from the Intercept over censorship of his article on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden by the Intercept, the web site and reporting organization that he founded with financial backing from Pierre Omidyar, one of the founders of eBay following the Edward Snowden revelations. Conflict of interest customs and laws are discussed briefly in the context of Joe Biden's claims that he was unaware of his son's business activities which clearly constitute a conflic of interest.
References:
Glenn Greenwald at SubStack: https://greenwald.substack.com/
Glenn Greenwald Headshot by David Dos Santos: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Glenn_Greenwald_2014-01-20_001.jpg
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
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References:
Glenn Greenwald at SubStack: https://greenwald.substack.com/
Glenn Greenwald Headshot by David Dos Santos: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Glenn_Greenwald_2014-01-20_001.jpg
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
DTube (Video): https://d.tube/#!/c/mathsoft
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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