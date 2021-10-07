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Rise Up Christians, Rise Up Body of Christ
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72 views • October 07, 2021
This is an important message I received from the Lord at 11:00 pm one night. The Lord wants you to rise up Christians. You were born for this. You have all the tools necessary to do the work of the Lord in your lives.
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