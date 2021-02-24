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🪐21-12 Uluru Magic Box- 7 Sisters Star Gate Pathway Activation CRYSTAL GRID to use in your ceremony
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71 views • February 24, 2021
WHITE FELLA CEREMONY TO ASSIST IN THE ACTIVATION OF ULURU ON THE 21-12-2020
Jo shares her StarGate and Pathway activation Crystal Gridding Guide to assist you in making the strongest connection with Uluru Magic Box Activation on 21-12-2020
Jo has had a lifetime connection with ET's, 5D BEINGS, SPIRITUAL GUIDES, ANGELS and all things Paranormal.
She has contact and downloads all the time. She was given this guidance to share with Humanity to strengthen the connection to the Uluru Constellation Gateway Pathway Activation.
Get out your Crystals, Grid the Gateway on the points use Quartz crystal or anything that you like.
Light a candle or fire in the centre and open your heart and have some fun.
Be Joy, Be Love, Be Light.
You can follow Jo on Facebook here:
facebook.com/SparkAwakening1111
Jo shares her StarGate and Pathway activation Crystal Gridding Guide to assist you in making the strongest connection with Uluru Magic Box Activation on 21-12-2020
Jo has had a lifetime connection with ET's, 5D BEINGS, SPIRITUAL GUIDES, ANGELS and all things Paranormal.
She has contact and downloads all the time. She was given this guidance to share with Humanity to strengthen the connection to the Uluru Constellation Gateway Pathway Activation.
Get out your Crystals, Grid the Gateway on the points use Quartz crystal or anything that you like.
Light a candle or fire in the centre and open your heart and have some fun.
Be Joy, Be Love, Be Light.
You can follow Jo on Facebook here:
facebook.com/SparkAwakening1111
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