What made Senator Ron Johnson question the COVID-19 vaccine approach?

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Find out tomorrow in the debut episode of the Alix Mayer Show! A
riveting discussion on early treatments and the shift towards vaccines.
Subscribe to the show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFDX2ShUxCmDnHTZqS9nmAg
Alix Mayer show, Episode 1: https://youtu.be/8M3-z1eRVzw
#PodcastPremiere #COVID19 #RonJohnson #AlixMayerShow #informedconsent
#freenowfoundation