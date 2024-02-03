Create New Account
FARMERS PROTEST GROWS AS NET ZERO THREATENS LIVELIHOODS
Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Feb 2, 2024


As protesting farmers surround the EU commission in Brussels, their livelihoods are being traded to reach a net zero goal with questionable benefits for humanity. We take a deeper look at the ‘equitable’ future governments are seeking.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4aznf6-farmers-protest-grows-as-net-zero-threatens-livelihoods.html

protesteuropeeufarmersthreatensgovernmentsbrusselslivelihoodsnet zeroeu commissionequitable future

