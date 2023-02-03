2023-03 Ideologies

We are being brain trained, with idealogies, tested mentally.
Whene the Plaintiff becomes the Defendant what then? We need to ask these questions. Seek these truths. Act on them. And clean up house. Remain with clean hands.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.