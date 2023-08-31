Amightywind Prophecy 9 Excerpts - Preach It, Teach It, Cause Others To Believe It! "When you think you are stepping down for ME, you have really just stepped up and forward." (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video.
Prophecy 9 Excerpts Preach It, Teach It, Cause Others To Believe It!
Given to Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu on October 16, 1997
Please visit YAH'S Own Ministry
https://amightywind.com/home.html
