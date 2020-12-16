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Christmas in Platte County, Wyoming
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33 views • December 16, 2020
This video is a collection of my photographs of Christmas decorations in Wheatland, located in Platte County, Wyoming. It captures the joyful anticipation of the holidays, despite the chaos and confusion that Covid-19 and the fraudulent election results have brought to Americans. In the midst of the turmoil of our lives, we need to take the time to enjoy the beauty of this Christmas season, wherever we call home.
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