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Solar UFO - 11 March 2012 Timelapse
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19 views • April 28, 2020
I made a timelapse of the 11 March 2012 Solar UFO Event. The spherical UFO is cloaked, to protect from massive Sun's heat, and the cloak extends to about the circumference of 2x Earth's size.
It's on the bottom left. It's not a "magnetic hole" because it flies away. #AliensExist
Follow me on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/hopeseekr
It's on the bottom left. It's not a "magnetic hole" because it flies away. #AliensExist
Follow me on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/hopeseekr
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