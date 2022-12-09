Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gov Ron Desantis On Mrna Covid-19 Vaccines COMPILATION! 08-12-2022 SPREAD!
87 views
channel image
Perfect Society
Published 20 hours ago |


US Presidential Election 2024 Live Poll (Biden, Trump, Kamala, AOC DeSantis) - YouTube

Type !ron to vote for DeSantis in this YouTube poll:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihXquUXqE-Y


Live: Gov. DeSantis signs bills preventing vaccine mandates from Brandon, Florida - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LhrSXKna-og


Gov. DeSantis speaks on the COVID vaccine in Florida - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gp1xqU-gSgM


JUST IN: DeSantis Angrily Responds To CDC Advising COVID-19 Vaccine Addition To Children’s Schedule - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwt9LJz0rWY


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks vaccine for young children - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyad-OVxqho


Surgeon general: Florida to advise against COVID vaccine for healthy children - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0Slmplatwc


US Presidential Election 2024 Live Poll (Biden, Trump, Kamala, AOC DeSantis) - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihXquUXqE-Y


Gov Ron Desantis declareS war on mRNA jab manufacturers - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S-D2C-VtM28


GovRonDeSantis on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/GovRonDeSantis

(20+) Governor Ron DeSantis | Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GovRonDeSantis/


DeSantis' midterms win cements position as 2024 presidential contender

https://www.axios.com/2022/11/09/desantis-presidential-run-2024-trump


Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

https://www.flgov.com/


MEET RON DESANTIS - Governor Ron DeSantis

https://rondesantis.com/meet-ron/


CANDIDATE Q&A: U.S. House 6, Ron DeSantis (R) | Palm Coast Observer

https://www.palmcoastobserver.com/article/candidate-qa-us-house-6-ron-desantis-r


Home - Friends of Ron DeSantis

https://friendsofrondesantis.com/


Keywords
trumpvaccinescdcgenocidegovernorelectionsron desantiscompilationwater qualitymandatepresidentialmasksnews politicspresidential elections2022coronavirusvaccine mandatecovidmrnamandatory voluntarydesantis 2024fauci measuresflorida usafreedom libertytwitter disney zero covid policy poll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket