THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 20 (subtítulos español)

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Part 20: Covid-19: Part 3 of multiple episodes about the biggest medical scam of all times. About Face Masks, Social Distancing, and much more... By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Gothic Storm, Foxwinter, Mortifer V., AShamaluev, T. Mutiu, Zakhar Valaha. This is part 20 of God-knows-how-many-parts-in-total. Part 21 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready. If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Subtitles in several languages. We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal And don't forget to subscribe to www.fallcabal.com Español: Parte 20: Covid-19: Parte 3 de múltiples episodios sobre la mayor estafa médica de todos los tiempos. Sobre máscaras faciales, distanciamiento social y mucho más... Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Gothic Storm, Foxwinter, Mortifer V., AShamaluev, T. Mutiu, Zakhar Valaha. Esta es la parte 20 de Dios sabe cuántas partes en total. La parte 21 se subirá en cuanto esté lista. Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Subtítulos en varios idiomas. Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma FallCabal Telegram para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal Y no olvides suscribirte a www.fallcabal.com
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