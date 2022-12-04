Can our Cities Declare Independence? Free Cities are Developing Worldwide

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: freedomhub.subscribemenow.com
Alex Voss - Free Cities Foundation
Free-Cities.org
It was the Hanseatic League & local free markets in the Middle Ages that protected locals from gangs and kings. Now entrepreneurs and less-corrupt politicians are allowing local zones and governments to create relationships with property owners built on contracts rather than the usual method - confiscation.
It started with Reagan’s Housing Secretary, as Jack Kemp developed “enterprise zones” to allow relatively bureaucrat-free industrialization. Lately, Central American countries have been allowing such zones for a wider-range of development. Mr. Voss’ foundation envisions myriad variations as humans grow out of their status quo brainwashing on their relationship with kleptocrats.
