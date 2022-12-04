Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Can our Cities Declare Independence? Free Cities are Developing Worldwide
48 views
channel image
Freedom Hub Working Group
Published 18 hours ago |

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: freedomhub.subscribemenow.com

Alex Voss - Free Cities Foundation

Free-Cities.org 

It was the Hanseatic League & local free markets in the Middle Ages that protected locals from gangs and kings. Now entrepreneurs and less-corrupt politicians are allowing local zones and governments to create relationships with property owners built on contracts rather than the usual method - confiscation.

It started with Reagan’s Housing Secretary, as Jack Kemp developed “enterprise zones” to allow relatively bureaucrat-free industrialization.  Lately, Central American countries have been allowing such zones for a wider-range of development.  Mr. Voss’ foundation envisions myriad variations as humans grow out of their status quo brainwashing on their relationship with kleptocrats.

Keywords
kleptocratszoningenterprise zones

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket