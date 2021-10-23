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REDOCTOBER [BREAK THE CODE]
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360 views • October 23, 2021
REDOCTOBER [BREAK THE CODE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UByUw8SgkveK/
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xQd1iu
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
#scamdemic
#Covid
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UByUw8SgkveK/
More Stuff:
Donate to Roxytube: https://www.roxytube.com/site-pages/Donate
Charity Shop: https://t-shirtsplus.shop/
[All proceeds to help stop child trafficking]
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
My Playlists: https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
================================
Babies with one eye, a tail, animal hair and multiple legs https://www.roxytube.com/v/B1ghlq
MUTANT BABIES - THE NEWEST PRODUCT OF THE MNRA KILL SHOT MORE AND MORE WILL BE BORN DEFORMED https://www.roxytube.com/v/2DUy46
MAGNETIC BABIES https://www.roxytube.com/v/XHR2AO
Birth defects- Vaccine Babies? https://www.roxytube.com/v/rABH3L
Vaccination and Death Rate Statistics https://www.roxytube.com/v/fScvIJ
The Vaccine Death Report https://www.roxytube.com/v/RGISY6
HOSPITALS MEDICALLY KILLING PATIENTS WITH COVID PROTOCOLS DR. AMANDHA VOLLMER https://www.roxytube.com/v/3lwRZc
"The New Ovens" - Dr. Jane Ruby Describes Hospitals, Ventilators KILLING Americans https://www.roxytube.com/v/ki48FA
EXPOSED !! 500,000 AMERICANS HAVE DIED FOLLOWING COVID KILL SHOTS https://www.roxytube.com/v/zOSPFs
Microscopy Expert: Vials Contain Graphene Oxide, Parasites, Stainless Steel https://www.roxytube.com/v/bNVWzv
THE AMERICAN FORM OF GOVERNMENT https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q51Syf
America is NOT a Democracy https://www.roxytube.com/v/yBTocx
GREAT PRESENTATION ON THE EVIL GENE THERAPY INJECTIONS BY DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
MONOPOLY Who Owns the World – Best Documentary Ever https://www.roxytube.com/v/AYHWLT
SURPRISE! We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TyD6NL
Welcome to The Communist Luciferian World Order 2021 https://www.roxytube.com/v/Q4hGho
https://www.roxytube.com/v/xQd1iu
Overwhelming evidence that the pandemic is a crime
https://justpaste.it/COVID_IsCrimesAgainstHumanity
TRUMP'S 'OPERATION WARP SPEED' AND THE COVID SCAMDEMIC
https://www.roxytube.com/v/dc5y9X
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
#scamdemic
#Covid
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