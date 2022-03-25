© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE RISE AND FALL OF GIDEON
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • March 25, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Judges 8:1-35. In these verses, the writer continues the story from Judges 7:25. Gideon and his men did not have much strength. But they continued to chase the army that had come from Midian. Gideon’s 300 men had increased to 1500 men. So they were now a force that could fight against Midian’s army. The people in Succoth refused to help him, because Midian’s kings Zebah and Zalmunna were still free. The people in Succoth were afraid of Midian’s people. If the people in Succoth helped Gideon, then Midian’s people might attack them. That is why they were afraid. So Gideon became more cruel. He made this promise. He would make Succoth’s people suffer pain because they had refused to help. Gideon would do this when he returned. The men in Peniel also refused to help. Peniel was the place where Jacob fought the angel (Genesis 32:24-30). There was a tower there. People could escape to the *tower in an emergency. Gideon said that he would destroy the tower.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.