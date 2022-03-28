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Tornado leaves New Orleans neighborhood in ruins
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172 views • March 28, 2022
Reuters.
Crews were assessing the damage on Wednesday on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it left a two-mile path of destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WINb2OKFH8
Crews were assessing the damage on Wednesday on the east side of New Orleans where a powerful tornado killed at least one person and injured eight others as it left a two-mile path of destroyed homes, uprooted power lines and overturned vehicles.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2WINb2OKFH8
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