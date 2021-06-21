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FORMER POLICE OFFICER MARK SEXTON, REPORTS BRITISH GOVERNMENT TO POLICE FOR MURDER BY VACCINES
THE LAST DAYS
THE LAST DAYS
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FORMER POLICE OFFICER MARK SEXTON, REPORTS UK GOVERNMENT TO POLICE FOR MURDER BY VACCINES

Put the kids to bed, remove the distractions and listen to this ex-police officer bringing evidence against the British government.

Check out this 30 minute clip of a former police officer who reports the government to the police for murder and crimes against humanity over the vaccine rollout. The video is well worth the watch, but unfortunately the clip abruptly ends as the ex-policeman is handing over some of his evidence to the interviewing police officer. But what is said and presented by the ex-police officer, and shown is totally mind blowing. If there is only one video that you get can get your friends and family to watch that speaks about the dangers of the vaccine, this should be the one.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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