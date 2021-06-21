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FORMER POLICE OFFICER MARK SEXTON, REPORTS BRITISH GOVERNMENT TO POLICE FOR MURDER BY VACCINES
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271 views • June 21, 2021
FORMER POLICE OFFICER MARK SEXTON, REPORTS UK GOVERNMENT TO POLICE FOR MURDER BY VACCINES
Put the kids to bed, remove the distractions and listen to this ex-police officer bringing evidence against the British government.
Check out this 30 minute clip of a former police officer who reports the government to the police for murder and crimes against humanity over the vaccine rollout. The video is well worth the watch, but unfortunately the clip abruptly ends as the ex-policeman is handing over some of his evidence to the interviewing police officer. But what is said and presented by the ex-police officer, and shown is totally mind blowing. If there is only one video that you get can get your friends and family to watch that speaks about the dangers of the vaccine, this should be the one.
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Put the kids to bed, remove the distractions and listen to this ex-police officer bringing evidence against the British government.
Check out this 30 minute clip of a former police officer who reports the government to the police for murder and crimes against humanity over the vaccine rollout. The video is well worth the watch, but unfortunately the clip abruptly ends as the ex-policeman is handing over some of his evidence to the interviewing police officer. But what is said and presented by the ex-police officer, and shown is totally mind blowing. If there is only one video that you get can get your friends and family to watch that speaks about the dangers of the vaccine, this should be the one.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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