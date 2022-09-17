Create New Account
Here's How They Will Control Bitcoin
gocephas
Published 2 months ago |
Bitcoin is now being blamed for the cyber attacks. They are saying that Bitcoin investors having invested in Crypto currency . There have been no way attackers have been compensated  for targeting JBS and Colonial Pipeline. This is coming directly from someone at the FCC. They are blaming Bitcoin for everything that just happened to all of us the last couple of weeks.  Crypto currency and Bitcoin have a bright future ahead.  mirrored

bitcoincrypto currencyfccpipeline

