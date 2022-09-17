Here's How They Will Control Bitcoin

Bitcoin is now being blamed for the cyber attacks. They are
saying that Bitcoin investors having invested in Crypto currency . There have
been no way attackers have been compensated
for targeting JBS and Colonial Pipeline. This is coming directly from
someone at the FCC. They are blaming Bitcoin for everything that just happened
to all of us the last couple of weeks.
Crypto currency and Bitcoin have a bright future ahead. mirrored
