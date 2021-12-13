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The 4th Reich is underway
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226 views • December 13, 2021
We used to think that the eugenic nazi beast had been wounded to death. No, it is more alive than ever and comes back dressed up as Klaus Schwab's new world order or 4th industrial revolution or transhumanism. "One of the heads of the beast seemed to have had a fatal wound, but the fatal wound had been healed. The world was astonished and followed the beast". Yes, the world, in the meaning that John gives to this word, is surrendering to the beast and ready to follow it ...
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