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Reincarnation - not gonna happen
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9 views • May 11, 2020
The Prophet Elijah lived hundreds of years before John the Baptist. Jesus said, "John is Elijah." Does that mean that Jesus taught reincarnation? That's what a caller asked Steve Gregg, host of The Narrow Path radio program.
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