13. Monero CLI Wallet: Create New Receiving Address

In this video, I show you how to create a new receiving address (sub-address) for your Brighteon account for example.
Additional Note: When you create a Monero wallet, it always comes with a Primary Address that could be shared publicly, but it is always a better practice to create new sub-addresses, and use those sub-addresses for sharing publicly. It also allows you to organize your income streams nicely.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.