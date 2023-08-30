Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
13. Monero CLI Wallet: Create New Receiving Address
channel image
GTWY Academy
1 Subscribers
7 views
Published 15 hours ago

In this video, I show you how to create a new receiving address (sub-address) for your Brighteon account for example.


Additional Note: When you create a Monero wallet, it always comes with a Primary Address that could be shared publicly, but it is always a better practice to create new sub-addresses, and use those sub-addresses for sharing publicly. It also allows you to organize your income streams nicely.

Keywords
privacymoneyanonymityencryptioncryptosmonerowallethigh-technology

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket