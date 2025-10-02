Putin at Valdai declares that sanctions have completely failed. Far from isolating Russia, he says, the global system itself cannot let Russia go, because it is a necessary and weighty part of the whole.

Russia has shown the world the highest degree of resilience—the ability to withstand the strongest external pressure, pressure that could have broken not only a single country, but an entire coalition of states.

Adding:

Putin: The possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to the Kiev regime will change nothing on the battlefield.

Putin stated that the use of Tomahawk missiles is impossible without direct U.S. involvement.

He called the talk of supplying these missiles dangerous and warned that such actions would damage relations with the United States.

Putin did not rule out that U.S. statements about Tomahawk missiles are meant to distract from domestic problems.



