Trans-formers, Psyops in Disguise! - #NewWorldNextWeek
What is happening
Published a day ago |
May 18, 2023


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw519/

This week on the New World Next Week: the WHO, the UN and other globalist institutions are grooming children for sexual activity; the culture creation industry is grooming children for gender dysphoria and the transhuman future; and Epstein's child sex operation continues to unfold in the courts.

news agenda groomers trans
healthchildrencrimepedophiliaabortionuncanadawhoagenda 2030firejeffrey epsteintranssexualitynewworldnextweekgroomersthe corbett report official lbry channeltrans-formerspsyops in disguisecorbettreporteducation

