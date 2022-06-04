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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Brenna, Student
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My name is Brenna and I’m a student. I used to get in a lot of fights at school like, like I’d lash out a lot and I didn’t really understand why. So then I read about it and it really just, it made sense to me. You know, it just kind of clicked all of the sudden. Just at one point, it was like, "Bam." And it was like, "Where’d it go?" And I haven’t had any problems with it since. And I feel like I’m definitely more myself because of it.
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
My name is Brenna and I’m a student. I used to get in a lot of fights at school like, like I’d lash out a lot and I didn’t really understand why. So then I read about it and it really just, it made sense to me. You know, it just kind of clicked all of the sudden. Just at one point, it was like, "Bam." And it was like, "Where’d it go?" And I haven’t had any problems with it since. And I feel like I’m definitely more myself because of it.
The explosive #1 New York Times bestseller contains all of the advanced techniques you need to apply Dianetics. Learn the procedure step by step and find out how your mind works and how to make it work for you.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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