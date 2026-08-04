China's Silver Shake-Up Explained, an interview with David Morgan

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China's decision to limit retail paper trading has sparked new conversations about silver, gold, and price discovery. Could this reshape global precious metals markets, or is it simply another chapter in the evolving financial landscape?
#China #Silver #Gold #Markets #Investing #GlobalEconomy
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