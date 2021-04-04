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Gossip-19: Actual Science... False Mandemic = Economic Disaster Covid-19...
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30 views • April 04, 2021
This one had Trump's name in the title and description and was banned; This one: Trump Rally Low Turnout vs Corona Virus Science can be viewed at Dailymotion.com here: https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7uoehi
Here is some of my regular unbanned content, American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g
Understanding Marriage...In the Age of Divorce...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJ_GDH2ZdfM
The following is my entire Corona Virus playlist, I made 3 long videos early on in the pandemic, and from the bible, I predicted what the science has now shown and is still being ignored. I don't want to wear a mask for the rest of my life. How about you. The evil of Google/YouTube censorship has to stop I believe I can help in spite of it. Thanks so much for your help or advice.
Here is some of my regular unbanned content, American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g
Understanding Marriage...In the Age of Divorce...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJ_GDH2ZdfM
The following is my entire Corona Virus playlist, I made 3 long videos early on in the pandemic, and from the bible, I predicted what the science has now shown and is still being ignored. I don't want to wear a mask for the rest of my life. How about you. The evil of Google/YouTube censorship has to stop I believe I can help in spite of it. Thanks so much for your help or advice.
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