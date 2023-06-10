Nicotinamide (as mentioned in NASA papers on radiation)

Normally I don't edit, but thought necessary this time. Hope you watch till the end!

Today I suffer a huge head ache and have trouble concentrating. Sorry if this affected the quality of the video.

So here again ALL the benefits of Nicotinamide:

1. Anti-venom

2. Anti-radiation

3. Anti-clotting

4. Anti-inflammatory

5. Improves glucose digestion/pancreatic function

6. Anti-cancer (as cancer is a metabolic disease/ also cancer is a fungus)

Hope you understood why a Keto diet (low carb) is great against cancer but also prevents problems when high doses of radiation inhibits the proper digestion of carbs. Sugar/Carbs start fermenting and cause inflammation and disease.

Also there is bone marrow loss with radiation exposure, which is responsible for stemcell activation. My video on people getting older faster is indeed due to the vaccines that increase the radiation multifold. Their stemcells can't be renewed fast enough. A bonemarrow transplant was thus an option according to Nasa's own papers.

Maybe I'll redo this video on a better day but hope you got the message. 🌻🌞