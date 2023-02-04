Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Original Ron Wyatt Ark of the Covenant Discovery with Extras
50 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 14 days ago |

This is the original Ron Wyatt Ark of the Covenant video. We hope you enjoy it! Check out our ministry hisperfectbride.com to learn more about us.


The 10 Commandments:

You shall have no other gods before Me.

You shall not make idols.

You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain.

Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy.

Honor your father and your mother.

You shall not murder.

You shall not commit adultery.

You shall not steal.

You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.

You shall not covet.


Shared from and subscribe to:

His Perfect Bride

https://www.youtube.com/@jazziza88/videos

Keywords
biblechristianityscriptureprophesymark of the beastgiantsfallen angelsarchaeologynephilimtranshumanismhybridsdays of noahthe great resetthe flood of noah

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket