Decisions We Make Are Eternal-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 3 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published a day ago

The Responsibility of Man Towards God in the Old Testament Dispensation Was to Fear God by Keeping His Commandments the Best They Could. Starting in the New Testament with John the Baptist, Repentance Becomes Necessary for the Kingdom of Heaven as He Was Preparing Them for the Dispensation of Grace by Faith in the Finished Work of Christ Jesus. The Meeting Between Saul of Tarsus and Jesus Christ on the Road to Damascus Shows That Jesus Can Save An Unlikely One of His Choosing Against All Natural Expectations.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

