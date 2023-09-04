Decisions We Make Are Eternal-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 3 2023

The Responsibility of Man Towards God in the Old Testament Dispensation Was to Fear God by Keeping His Commandments the Best They Could. Starting in the New Testament with John the Baptist, Repentance Becomes Necessary for the Kingdom of Heaven as He Was Preparing Them for the Dispensation of Grace by Faith in the Finished Work of Christ Jesus. The Meeting Between Saul of Tarsus and Jesus Christ on the Road to Damascus Shows That Jesus Can Save An Unlikely One of His Choosing Against All Natural Expectations.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.