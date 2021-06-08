© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CANNIBAL CLUB RESTAURANTS ARE REAL.
Follow
1
Share
Report
192 views • June 08, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw
15487 subscribers
These sick bastards need to die. Plain and simple. However, they are not the only ones consuming humans. There are others such as the reptillians. You can find restaurants all over the world that serve human flesh. Several in Asia are reported to allow you to walk by cages and pick out your dinner. Like I said these sick bastards just need to die.
Source: Dark Outpost VIA JIM CRENSHAW
15487 subscribers
These sick bastards need to die. Plain and simple. However, they are not the only ones consuming humans. There are others such as the reptillians. You can find restaurants all over the world that serve human flesh. Several in Asia are reported to allow you to walk by cages and pick out your dinner. Like I said these sick bastards just need to die.
Source: Dark Outpost VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.