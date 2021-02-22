When will time be reset? This is an announcement we've been looking forward to making for years!

We now believe we know when time is going to be reset. I don't say this lightly. In the past several days we've come to a level of confidence that's far beyond any previous time, including the holy day season of the fall of 2019. Back then, we didn't think we had any revelation insight or the kinds of signs that we needed to build our confidence. But this is now.We share our insight and supporting observations about a range of things. We were surprised with a very unexpected insight that Aaron received while recording our presentation. It was yet another discovery in a mind-boggling series on this adventure of the grandest kind! Our God is so good to us!We know that some viewers will hate this with a passion, and others will see cause to celebrate with us!There's a lot of updating to be done on many of our writings. This won't happen overnight. Our staff is on vacation. Actually, yeah, just kidding. We are the staff, and we're just going to be operating at the best pace we can manage, as usual. So, please be patient.Three pages where we have addressed the meaning of the number 22:Decoding Time Magazine's Virtual Reality Cover - 22, 13, Dancing Bees and Taylor SwiftPart 7 - About the Schedule of the Pending Reset of TimePart 22 - Rochester, NY - Clock of Nations as a Bell TowerHow to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: